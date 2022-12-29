Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

Debris from helicopter crash on an oil rig 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Dec. 29, 2022. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call from Rotorcraft Leasing Company personnel stating a company helicopter with four people aboard went down in the Gulf of Mexico while in the process of departing an oil platform. (U.S. Cost Guard photo)
