Debris from helicopter crash on an oil rig 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Dec. 29, 2022. Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders received a call from Rotorcraft Leasing Company personnel stating a company helicopter with four people aboard went down in the Gulf of Mexico while in the process of departing an oil platform. (U.S. Cost Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 21:05 Photo ID: 7575539 VIRIN: 221229-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 2448x3264 Size: 2.56 MB Location: SOUTHWEST PASS, LA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.