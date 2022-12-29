Debris from helicopter crash 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Dec. 29, 2022. The Coast Guard suspended its search for four passengers aboard a downed helicopter. (U.S. Cost Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:05
|Photo ID:
|7575542
|VIRIN:
|221229-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|828x612
|Size:
|223.9 KB
|Location:
|SOUTHWEST PASS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
