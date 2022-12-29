Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

    SOUTHWEST PASS, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Debris from helicopter crash 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, Dec. 29, 2022. The Coast Guard suspended its search for four passengers aboard a downed helicopter. (U.S. Cost Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 21:05
    Photo ID: 7575542
    VIRIN: 221229-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 828x612
    Size: 223.9 KB
    Location: SOUTHWEST PASS, LA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana
    Coast Guard suspends search for 4 missing from downed helicopter near Southwest Pass, Louisiana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station New Orleans
    Sector New Orleans
    District 8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT