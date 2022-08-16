220816-N-BP862-1183 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Desiree Allen, from XXX, launches an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the "Fighting Checkmates" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 18:22 Photo ID: 7575400 VIRIN: 220816-N-BP862-1183 Resolution: 3821x2543 Size: 933.38 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.