220816-N-BP862-1 ADRIATIC SEA (Aug. 16, 2022) Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Sailors man an arresting gear wire on the flight deck of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 16, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 18:22 Photo ID: 7575398 VIRIN: 220816-N-BP862-1066 Resolution: 4393x2924 Size: 794.07 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently in port aboard Naval Station Norfolk. [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.