Recruits march in formation at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 11:40
|Photo ID:
|7574853
|VIRIN:
|221129-N-GW654-1422
|Resolution:
|7624x4765
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruits March in Formation [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
