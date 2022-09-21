Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits Train During Swim Qualifications [Image 1 of 2]

    Recruits Train During Swim Qualifications

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia Martin 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits enter a stationary life raft for abandon ship training during swim qualifications in the USS Indianapolis (CG 35) Combat Training Pool at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 11:40
    Photo ID: 7574852
    VIRIN: 220921-N-GW654-0423
    Resolution: 7897x4936
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    This work, Recruits Train During Swim Qualifications [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruits Train During Swim Qualifications
    Recruits March in Formation

    rtc
    recruit
    Recruit Training Command
    bootcamp

