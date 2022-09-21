Recruits Train During Swim Qualifications

Recruits enter a stationary life raft for abandon ship training during swim qualifications in the USS Indianapolis (CG 35) Combat Training Pool at Recruit Training Command (RTC). More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

