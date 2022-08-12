Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Damage Control Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    Damage Control Drill

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Arroyo 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), participate in an integrated fire drill alongside local firefighters, in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:24
    Photo ID: 7574678
    VIRIN: 221021-N-XQ548-1187
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    RCOH Damage Control
    Damage Control Drill

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

