RCOH Damage Control

U.S. Navy Lt. Kristopfer Riel, from Saint Cloud, Florida, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), marks the helmets of Sailors of multiple hose teams during a fire drill in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

