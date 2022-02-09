Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCOH Damage Control [Image 1 of 2]

    RCOH Damage Control

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Arroyo 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Lt. Kristopfer Riel, from Saint Cloud, Florida, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), marks the helmets of Sailors of multiple hose teams during a fire drill in Newport News, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 10:24
    Photo ID: 7574677
    VIRIN: 221021-N-XQ548-1075
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCOH Damage Control [Image 2 of 2], by SN Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RCOH Damage Control
    Damage Control Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Damge Control Drill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT