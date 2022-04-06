Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Medical Team Conducts Appendectomy [Image 4 of 7]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Medical Team Conducts Appendectomy

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Hartman 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    040622-N-EI119-1124 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jun. 04, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cheyenne Taunah delivers an appendix to LT Courtney Ballou during an appendectomy aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Jun. 04, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Ryan Hartman)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2022
    VIRIN: 060422-N-EI119-1124
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Medical Team Conducts Appendectomy [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Ryan Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMPTUEX
    Surgery
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Hospital Corpsman
    GHWB

