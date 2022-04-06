USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Medical Team Conducts Appendectomy

040622-N-EI119-1112 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jun. 04, 2022) LT Lizzie Rettie, CDR Shalimar Andrews and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cheyenne Taunah perform an appendectomy aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Jun. 04, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is underway completing a certification exercise to increase U.S. and allied interoperability and warfighting capability before a future deployment. The George H.W. Bush CSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Ryan Hartman)

