CFAO Spot Check

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Travis Mittelstedt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) port operations department, left, conducts a spot check with Capt. Patrick Dziekan, right, CFAO commanding officer, at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

