Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO Spot Check [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAO Spot Check

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Dec. 29, 2022) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Travis Mittelstedt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) port operations department, left, conducts a spot check with Capt. Patrick Dziekan, right, CFAO commanding officer, at CFAO White Beach Naval Facility, Dec. 29, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 00:50
    Photo ID: 7574200
    VIRIN: 221229-N-QY759-0014
    Resolution: 6541x4672
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Spot Check [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAO Spot Check
    CFAO Spot Check

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    port operations
    spot check
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT