    Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A dog that was rescued from a grounded sailing vessel near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, sits aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles after being hoisted Dec. 28, 2022. The aircrew rescued one person and two dogs from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 21:15
    Photo ID: 7574093
    VIRIN: 221228-G-AS553-1002
    Resolution: 2316x3088
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

