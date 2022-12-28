Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters

A dog that was rescued from a grounded sailing vessel near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, sits aboard an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles after being hoisted Dec. 28, 2022. The aircrew rescued one person and two dogs from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

