    Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters [Image 2 of 2]

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Austen Marshall, an avionics electrical technician and a flight mechanic at Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, sits near a dog his aircrew rescued from a grounded sailing vessel near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022. The aircrew rescued one person and two dogs from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

