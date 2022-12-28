Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters

Petty Officer 3rd Class Austen Marshall, an avionics electrical technician and a flight mechanic at Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, sits near a dog his aircrew rescued from a grounded sailing vessel near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022. The aircrew rescued one person and two dogs from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

