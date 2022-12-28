Petty Officer 3rd Class Austen Marshall, an avionics electrical technician and a flight mechanic at Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles, sits near a dog his aircrew rescued from a grounded sailing vessel near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022. The aircrew rescued one person and two dogs from the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 21:15
|Photo ID:
|7574095
|VIRIN:
|221228-G-AS553-1003
|Resolution:
|12000x9000
|Size:
|19.15 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
