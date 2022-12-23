Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Miami Beach law enforcement crew interdicts an illegal migrant voyage near Sands Key, Florida, Dec. 23, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 28, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
