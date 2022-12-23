Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

    ELBOW CAY, BAHAMAS

    12.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An interdicted illegal migrant voyage near Elbow Cay, Bahamas, Dec. 23, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 28, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 19:38
    Photo ID: 7574058
    VIRIN: 221223-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1333x1776
    Size: 374.53 KB
    Location: ELBOW CAY, BS
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba
    Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    sector key west
    cuba
    migration
    ovs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT