DAK, a working dog assigned to the 366th Security Forces Squadron, fetches a ball, Dec. 8, 2022, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. MWDs are trained to detect drugs/explosives, take down uncooperative assailants and help protect and defend Air Force installations.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 17:42
|Photo ID:
|7574041
|VIRIN:
|221208-F-XG511-1008
|Resolution:
|3713x2475
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AFB, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Down to Defend [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Cheyenne Bassham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
