Down to Defend

DAK, a working dog assigned to the 366th Security Forces Squadron, sits with a ball, Dec. 8, 2022, after completing training at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. MWDs are trained to detect drugs/explosives, take down uncooperative assailants and help protect and defend Air Force installations.

