ESGR Awards Boise Employer With Patriot Award

Brig. Gen. Farin Schwartz, assistant adjutant general-Army, Idaho National Guard, presents Dan Stephens of WCF Insurance with a military coin during Stephen’s Patriot Award ceremony, Dec. 28, 2022, Boise, Idaho. The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

