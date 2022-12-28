Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESGR Awards Boise Employer With Patriot Award [Image 3 of 5]

    ESGR Awards Boise Employer With Patriot Award

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the Idaho National Guard applaud Dan Stephens of WCF Insurance during Stephen’s Patriot Award ceremony, Dec. 28, 2022, Boise, Idaho. The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ryan White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 16:50
    Photo ID: 7574007
    VIRIN: 221228-Z-FS166-1106
    Resolution: 3670x4587
    Size: 10.93 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Idaho National Guard
    Patriot Award

