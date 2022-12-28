Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Force Defenders Keeping Watch Over Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Munnaf Joarder 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jacey Douglas, defender with the 127th Security Forces Squadron, watches over A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 28, 2022. This holiday season, Douglas and other personnel of the 127th SFS will continue to guard aircraft and operations at Selfridge Airfield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Munnaf H. Joarder)

    This work, Security Force Defenders Keeping Watch Over Selfridge Air National Guard Base, by Munnaf Joarder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

