Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title

Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, earns the title of Master Gunner. Sgt. Ramirez became the first active duty female ever to earn the title.
First Female Active Duty Soldier Becomes Master Gunner
