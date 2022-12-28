Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title [Image 1 of 4]

    Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, earns the title of Master Gunner. Sgt. Ramirez became the first active duty female ever to earn the title.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:43
    Photo ID: 7573909
    VIRIN: 221228-A-UG808-811
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 94.84 KB
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title [Image 4 of 4], by PFC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title
    Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title
    Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title
    Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez Earns Master Gunner Title

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First Female Active Duty Soldier Becomes Master Gunner

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    GREYWOLF
    Poland
    Chargers
    Deployment
    1st Battal
    Stronger Together
    Master Gunner
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT