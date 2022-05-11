U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard members present honors at the 2022 Flags Across America event at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 5, 2022. During the event, Coast Guard members, their families, friends, and former members placed Coast Guard flags and national ensigns on the graves of Coast Guardsmen ahead of Veterans Day. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Christiana Brunstetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7573899 VIRIN: 221105-G-G0100-1011 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 3.1 MB Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flags Across America [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.