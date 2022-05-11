Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Kirk Brunstetter carefully places a flag on a Coast Guard WW2 veteran's grave during the Flags Across America event at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 5, 2022. During the event, Coast Guard members, their families, friends, and former members placed Coast Guard flags and national ensigns on the graves of Coast Guardsmen ahead of Veterans Day. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Christiana Brunstetter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7573897 VIRIN: 221105-G-G0100-1009 Resolution: 5509x3673 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flags Across America [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.