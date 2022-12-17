Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral Honors of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup [Image 2 of 8]

    Funeral Honors of U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup

    PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard Honor Guard provides Funeral Honors at the Provo City Cemetery in Provo, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022, for U.S. Army Air Forces Cpl. Merle L. Pickup, a Soldier who died in India, 78 years ago, following a plane crash during World War II. Reported MIA in 1944, Pickup’s remains were recently identified and now repatriated to his home in Utah nearly 80 years later. Family coming from several states, even as far as Europe, gathered to render respect during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Location: PROVO, UT, US 
    Repatriation
    Utah
    World War II
    Funeral Honors
    U.S. Army Air Forces

