    CA meets with FAN spouses group [Image 7 of 10]

    CA meets with FAN spouses group

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U. S. Army Staff Sgt. Wendy Steinman and Sgt. Sara Corey, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, AB 201, Niger, pose for a group photo with members of a Niger Armed Forces (FAN) spouses group Dec. 27, 2022. The spouses and CA service members discussed ways to promote the association within the FAN and within the local community, as well as coordinating with other Nigerien women’s associations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    This work, CA meets with FAN spouses group [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    africa
    allies
    partners
    strongertogether

