CA meets with FAN spouses group

U. S. Army Staff Sgt. Wendy Steinman and Sgt. Sara Corey, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, AB 201, Niger, pose for a group photo with members of a Niger Armed Forces (FAN) spouses group Dec. 27, 2022. The spouses and CA service members discussed ways to promote the association within the FAN and within the local community, as well as coordinating with other Nigerien women’s associations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

