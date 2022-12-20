Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th FS F-15C Eagle [Image 3 of 3]

    44th FS F-15C Eagle

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron returns from a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The 44th FS maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 22:31
    Photo ID: 7573409
    VIRIN: 221220-F-PW483-0017
    Resolution: 7476x4984
    Size: 15.36 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th FS F-15C Eagle [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    44th Fighter Squadron
    F-15C
    F-15C Eagle
    Air Superiority

