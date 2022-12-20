44th FS F-15C Eagle

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron returns from a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The 44th FS maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 22:31
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
