44th FS F-15C Eagle

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 44th Fighter Squadron returns from a training sortie at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 20, 2022. The 44th FS maintains combat readiness through daily training, ensuring the ability to provide superior airpower capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

