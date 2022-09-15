Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fathomwerx Summit 2022 Event Features Jet Suit Demonstration [Image 1 of 2]

    Fathomwerx Summit 2022 Event Features Jet Suit Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Gravity Industries Owner and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning flies through the harbor at the Port of Hueneme in his MK3 Jet Suit after launching himself from a small boat (background) during a demonstration on Sept. 15 as part of the Fathomwerx Summit 2022 event in Port Hueneme, Calif. The suit allows the user to fly as quickly as 65 mph, but also has the ability to perform very slow and precise maneuvering, such as hovering in place. For all its capabilities, the MK3 jet suit only weighs about 50 lb. when fully loaded with fuel. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

