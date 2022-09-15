Fathomwerx Summit 2022 Event Features Jet Suit Demonstration

Gravity Industries Owner and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning flies through the harbor at the Port of Hueneme in his MK3 Jet Suit after launching himself from a small boat (background) during a demonstration on Sept. 15 as part of the Fathomwerx Summit 2022 event in Port Hueneme, Calif. The suit allows the user to fly as quickly as 65 mph, but also has the ability to perform very slow and precise maneuvering, such as hovering in place. For all its capabilities, the MK3 jet suit only weighs about 50 lb. when fully loaded with fuel. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

