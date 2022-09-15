Gravity Industries Owner and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning dazzles throngs of onlookers during a demonstration of his company’s MK3 Jet Suit in front of Fathomwerx Lab at the Port of Hueneme on Sept. 15 in Port Hueneme, Calif. After launching from a small boat in the harbor, Browning flew over the water, landed on a small building, then flew toward the crowd where he hovered and performed other precise maneuvers to show off the suit’s capabilities. The demonstration was part of the Fathomwerx Summit 2022 event held at Fathomwerx Lab. The MK3 Jet Suit can operate on both diesel and Jet A-1 fuel. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 22:15 Photo ID: 7573406 VIRIN: 220915-N-SR235-274 Resolution: 5080x3387 Size: 865.41 KB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fathomwerx Summit Event Features Jet Suit Demonstration [Image 2 of 2], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.