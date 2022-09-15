Fathomwerx Summit Event Features Jet Suit Demonstration

Gravity Industries Owner and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning dazzles throngs of onlookers during a demonstration of his company’s MK3 Jet Suit in front of Fathomwerx Lab at the Port of Hueneme on Sept. 15 in Port Hueneme, Calif. After launching from a small boat in the harbor, Browning flew over the water, landed on a small building, then flew toward the crowd where he hovered and performed other precise maneuvers to show off the suit’s capabilities. The demonstration was part of the Fathomwerx Summit 2022 event held at Fathomwerx Lab. The MK3 Jet Suit can operate on both diesel and Jet A-1 fuel. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)
