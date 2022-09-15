Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fathomwerx Summit Event Features Jet Suit Demonstration [Image 2 of 2]

    Fathomwerx Summit Event Features Jet Suit Demonstration

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    Gravity Industries Owner and Chief Test Pilot Richard Browning dazzles throngs of onlookers during a demonstration of his company’s MK3 Jet Suit in front of Fathomwerx Lab at the Port of Hueneme on Sept. 15 in Port Hueneme, Calif. After launching from a small boat in the harbor, Browning flew over the water, landed on a small building, then flew toward the crowd where he hovered and performed other precise maneuvers to show off the suit’s capabilities. The demonstration was part of the Fathomwerx Summit 2022 event held at Fathomwerx Lab. The MK3 Jet Suit can operate on both diesel and Jet A-1 fuel. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

