    NASA SWOT Mission Launches from Vandenberg [Image 1 of 2]

    NASA SWOT Mission Launches from Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Team Vandenberg launched an international mission led by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle from Space Launch Complex 4-E here, Thursday, Dec. 16, at approximately 3:46 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (U.S Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

    TAGS

    NASA
    United States Air Force
    SWOT
    United States Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base

