NASA SWOT Mission Launches from Vandenberg

Team Vandenberg launched an international mission led by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle from Space Launch Complex 4-E here, Thursday, Dec. 16, at approximately 3:46 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. (U.S Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas)

