    New Jersey Cavalry defeats Al-Shabaab attack

    New Jersey Cavalry defeats Al-Shabaab attack

    BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, SOMALIA

    07.05.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a medical evacuation drill in coordination with a U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter at Baledogle Military Airfield, Federal Republic of Somalia, July 5, 2019. During their deployment, the base was attacked by Al-Shabaab militants Sept. 30, 2019. The attack, which included three VBIEDs and an assault by the militants, was foiled by the Charlie Troop Soldiers. All the militants were killed and no American and Somali soldiers were seriously injured. This was largest battle against Al-Shabaab militants by American forces since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. The 102nd was part of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Task Force Warrior deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. (U.S Army photo by Capt. London Nagai)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2019
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 14:17
    Photo ID: 7573086
    VIRIN: 190705-Z-A3538-1002
    Resolution: 1237x695
    Size: 638.1 KB
    Location: BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIRFIELD, SO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Cavalry defeats Al-Shabaab attack [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

