New Jersey Cavalry defeats al-Shabaab attack

U.S. Army Soldiers with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, retrieve an injured Soldier during a simulated medical evacuation drill at Baledogle Military Airfield, Federal Republic of Somalia, July 5, 2019. During their deployment, the base was attacked by Al-Shabaab militants Sept. 30, 2019. The attack, which included three VBIEDs and an assault by the militants, was foiled by the Charlie Troop Soldiers. All the militants were killed and no American and Somali soldiers were seriously injured. This was largest battle against Al-Shabaab militants by American forces since Operation Gothic Serpent in 1993. The 102nd was part of the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Task Force Warrior deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. (U.S Army photo by Capt. London Nagai)

