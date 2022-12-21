Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew chiefs charge the storm [Image 7 of 7]

    Crew chiefs charge the storm

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Curtiss, a crew chief assigned to the 927th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, attends a pre-flight brief at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. Crew chiefs are responsible for day-to-day maintenance, diagnosing malfunctions and replacing components, detailed inspections, record-keeping, administration, supervision and coordination of aircraft care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:27
    Photo ID: 7572648
    VIRIN: 221221-F-CC148-2204
    Resolution: 6576x5261
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew chiefs charge the storm [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Crew Chief
    Airman Magazine
    Aircraft
    U.S. Air Force
    6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    927th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

