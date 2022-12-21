A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron preforms pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. Crew chiefs are responsible for day-to-day maintenance, diagnosing malfunctions and replacing components, detailed inspections, record-keeping, administration, supervision and coordination of aircraft care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7572646
|VIRIN:
|221221-F-CC148-2210
|Resolution:
|3694x5969
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew chiefs charge the storm [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
