A crew chief assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron preforms pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. Crew chiefs are responsible for day-to-day maintenance, diagnosing malfunctions and replacing components, detailed inspections, record-keeping, administration, supervision and coordination of aircraft care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:27 Photo ID: 7572646 VIRIN: 221221-F-CC148-2210 Resolution: 3694x5969 Size: 1.24 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crew chiefs charge the storm [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.