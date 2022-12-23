Everet Sterling, an emergency management specialist assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, got into the holiday spirit by wearing a Christmas sweater to work Dec. 23 at USAG Japan headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 19:04 Photo ID: 7571866 VIRIN: 221227-A-AB123-002 Resolution: 2720x1985 Size: 820.06 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison Holiday Spirit [Image 7 of 7], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.