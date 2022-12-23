Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Holiday Spirit [Image 2 of 7]

    Garrison Holiday Spirit

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Everet Sterling, an emergency management specialist assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, got into the holiday spirit by wearing a Christmas sweater to work Dec. 23 at USAG Japan headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan.

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

