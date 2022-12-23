Everet Sterling, an emergency management specialist assigned to the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, got into the holiday spirit by wearing a Christmas sweater to work Dec. 23 at USAG Japan headquarters on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 19:04
|Photo ID:
|7571866
|VIRIN:
|221227-A-AB123-002
|Resolution:
|2720x1985
|Size:
|820.06 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Holiday Spirit [Image 7 of 7], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
