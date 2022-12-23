Hirofumi Miyamoto, a management analyst assigned to the Resource Management Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, puts fake bills in a stocking Dec. 23 as part of a holiday decoration display in the USAG Japan headquarters building on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 19:03
|Photo ID:
|7571865
|VIRIN:
|221227-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|5568x3807
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Holiday Spirit [Image 7 of 7], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS
