    Garrison Holiday Spirit [Image 1 of 7]

    Garrison Holiday Spirit

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Hirofumi Miyamoto, a management analyst assigned to the Resource Management Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, puts fake bills in a stocking Dec. 23 as part of a holiday decoration display in the USAG Japan headquarters building on Camp Zama, Japan.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 19:03
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Garrison Holiday Spirit [Image 7 of 7], by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

