    New York National Guard responds to Western New York snowstorm [Image 2 of 2]

    New York National Guard responds to Western New York snowstorm

    CHEEKTOWAGO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.26.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 827th Engineer Company uses skid steer loaders to clear snow from the parking lot at the Erie County Fire Training Academy in Cheektowaga, New York on Dec,. 26, 2022 in order to prepare a staging area for local, country, and state first responders dealing with the snow storm. The New York National Guard mobilized 400 Airmen and Soldiers to respond to the storm.

    New York National Guard responds to Western New York snowstorm
    Buffalo
    snowstorm
    NYNG
    emergecy response

