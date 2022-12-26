New York National Guard responds to Western New York snowstorm

A New York Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 827th Engineer Company uses a front end loader to clear snow from the parking lot at the Erie County Fire Training Academy in Cheektowaga, New York on Dec,. 26, 2022 in order to prepare a staging area for local, country, and state first responders dealing with the snow storm. The New York National Guard mobilized 400 Airmen and Soldiers to respond to the storm.

