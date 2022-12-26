A New York Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 827th Engineer Company uses a front end loader to clear snow from the parking lot at the Erie County Fire Training Academy in Cheektowaga, New York on Dec,. 26, 2022 in order to prepare a staging area for local, country, and state first responders dealing with the snow storm. The New York National Guard mobilized 400 Airmen and Soldiers to respond to the storm.
|Date Taken:
|12.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7571827
|VIRIN:
|221225-Z-A3538-1002
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|120.11 KB
|Location:
|CHEEKTOWAGO, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York National Guard responds to Western New York snowstorm [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
