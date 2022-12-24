USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

221224-N-EH998-1038 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 24, 2022) Lt. Brad Guillory, a chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), holds Christmas Eve Mass for Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), Dec. 24, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 14:25
|Photo ID:
|7571823
|VIRIN:
|221224-N-EH998-1038
|Resolution:
|5878x3919
|Size:
|957.65 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
