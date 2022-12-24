221224-N-EH998-1038 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 24, 2022) Lt. Brad Guillory, a chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), holds Christmas Eve Mass for Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), Dec. 24, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.24.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 14:25 Photo ID: 7571823 VIRIN: 221224-N-EH998-1038 Resolution: 5878x3919 Size: 957.65 KB Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.