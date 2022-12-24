USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221224-N-EH998-1038 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 24, 2022) Lt. Brad Guillory, a chaplain assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), holds Christmas Eve Mass for Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94), Dec. 24, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

