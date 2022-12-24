USS Nitze (DDG 94) Daily Operations

221224-N-EH998-1017 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) host a Christmas prize raffle, Dec. 24, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

