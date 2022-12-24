37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate the Holidays

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team open Christmas stockings while waiting for a holiday meal in northeastern Syria on Dec. 24, 2022.
