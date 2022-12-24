U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Donovan, a mortarman assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reads a Christmas card written by an elementary student while waiting for a holiday meal in northeastern Syria on Dec. 24, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 11:56
|Photo ID:
|7571820
|VIRIN:
|221224-A-VO289-602
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|SY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate Christmas [Image 3 of 3], by CPT David Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT