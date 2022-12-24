Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate Christmas [Image 3 of 3]

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate Christmas

    SYRIA

    12.24.2022

    Photo by Capt. David Kennedy 

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Donovan, a mortarman assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 125th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, reads a Christmas card written by an elementary student while waiting for a holiday meal in northeastern Syria on Dec. 24, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 11:56
    Photo ID: 7571820
    VIRIN: 221224-A-VO289-602
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: SY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate Christmas [Image 3 of 3], by CPT David Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate the Holidays
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate Christmas
    37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Celebrate Christmas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Holidays
    Syria
    125th Infantry Regiment
    37th IBCT
    Michigan National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT