Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Misawa: A1C Zamauria David [Image 1 of 2]

    Faces of Misawa: A1C Zamauria David

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zamauria David, 35th Force Support Squadron postal finance clerk, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2022. Postal clerks issue money orders, sell stamps, mark packages with appropriate labels, and mail out letters, while also being responsible for postal finance, mail distribution, and mail handling. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 09:13
    Photo ID: 7571794
    VIRIN: 220828-F-VB704-1011
    Resolution: 2400x3225
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Misawa: A1C Zamauria David [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of Misawa: A1C Zamauria David
    Faces of Misawa: A1C Zamauria David

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "PACAF
    Post Office"
    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa
    Faces of Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT