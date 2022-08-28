U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zamauria David, 35th Force Support Squadron postal finance clerk, poses for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2022. Postal clerks issue money orders, sell stamps, mark packages with appropriate labels, and mail out letters, while also being responsible for postal finance, mail distribution, and mail handling. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 09:13 Photo ID: 7571794 VIRIN: 220828-F-VB704-1011 Resolution: 2400x3225 Size: 4.16 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Misawa: A1C Zamauria David [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.