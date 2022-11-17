Anchorage Medical Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 17, 2022) – U.S. Navy Lt. Ryan Kaylor, battalion surgeon for Marines 2nd Battalion, 4th Division, center, instructs Navy Hospital Corpsmen how to triage and treat medical patients during a medical department training session aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 17, 2022. Anchorage’s medical training team routinely holds training sessions where the ship’s medical department and embarked U.S. Marine Corps’ health services department practice treating a variety of casualties that can occur on a ship while deployed. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

