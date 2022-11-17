Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchorage Medical Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Anchorage Medical Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 17, 2022) – Hospitalman Robert Hawkins, right, performs CPR on a medical training dummy during a medical department training session aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 17, 2022. Anchorage’s medical training team routinely holds training sessions where the ship’s medical department and embarked U.S. Marine Corps’ health services department practice treating a variety of casualties that can occur on a ship while deployed. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 04:30
    Photo ID: 7571670
    VIRIN: 221117-N-HX806-1008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage Medical Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anchorage Medical Training
    Anchorage Medical Training

    TAGS

    CPR
    Medical Training
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

