Bunker Hill Damage Control Training

221223-N-YV347-2043 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 23, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Damage Controlman Marcus Schulz, from Golden, Colo., conducts training with U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician Fireman Daniel Ola, from Nigeria, during a firefighting drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

