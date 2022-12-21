Bunker Hill Helicopter Operations

221222-N-YV347-1092 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 22, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Joel Dominic Lazo, from San Jose, Calif., signals to the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

