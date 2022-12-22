Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement [Image 3 of 4]

    Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The USACE Buffalo District held a retirement ceremony led by District Commander Lt. Col. Colby Krug, to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of retiring Adminstrative Officer Diane Gennaro at the Buffalo District headquarters in Buffalo, New York, December 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Joseph Ruszala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 18:33
    Photo ID: 7571102
    VIRIN: 221222-A-A1409-005
    Resolution: 1362x2042
    Size: 378.34 KB
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement [Image 4 of 4], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement
    Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement
    Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement
    Diane Gennaro Buffalo District Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Retirement
    Buffalo District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT